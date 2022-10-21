The Rock Says Kevin Hart Is Jealous of Black Adam

The Rock never misses an opportunity to roast Kevin Hart. On Saturday, during the Warner Bros. Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson was asked by a young fan if his DC League of Super-Pets co-star Kevin Hart was jealous about Black Adam and not only did Johnson say that Hart is indeed jealous about "everything", but he took the opportunity to make a hilarious jab about Hart's height as well.

"Yes, Kevin Hart gets jealous of everything but also, and I'm pretty good with height, you're already taller than Kevin Hart," Johnson said.

The Rock just murdered Kevin Hart when a kid asked if Kevin was jealous about #BlackAdam #SDCC pic.twitter.com/FiMnMCrSes — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 23, 2022

This latest roast of Hart is just one of many between the two actors — don't worry, it's all in good fun. The two have been doing press for DC League of Super-Pets as the film hits theaters next weekend, and the two have hilariously been roasting one another throughout the whole experience, including a recent video in which the pair play "pass the phone" and launch hilarious faux insults at one another. Among those insults are Hart joking that Johnson doesn't wash the back of his knees while Johnson jokes that Hart is still looking for his real father.

Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern, DC League of Super-Pets stars Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming adventure: "In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog (Johnson) and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound (Hart), PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

As for Black Adam, it was revealed during the panel that the final cut of Black Adam is complete and the cast have already seen a screening of the film, according to director Jaume Collet Serra. The film is set to open in theaters October 21, 2022.

What did you think of Johnson's roast of Hart? Are you looking forward to Black Adam? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.