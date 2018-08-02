The Rock’s ‘Black Adam’ to Reportedly Start Filming Next Fall

We haven’t heard much about The Rock’s Black Adam project, but now we might know when it will start filming.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been pretty busy these days, and that’s part of the reason the Black Adam project won’t start shooting until next fall. Supposedly the script for the movie is almost complete, but Johnson’s jam-packed schedule won’t allow it to really get going until next year, as his current film load includes Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Fate of the Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, Jumanji 2, and Red Notice, which will feature Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot.

Johnson previously alluded to his busy schedule holding things up, but he did have great things to say about the script.

“With Black Adam, I don’t think we’re going to start early next year,” Johnson said. “Early next year right now it looks like I’m going to be shooting Jumanji, and then after that, if everything goes well I’ll shoot a movie called Red Notice with Rawson Thurber again, with Gal Gadot, and another actor yet to be named. But Black Adam possibly at the end of next year. It’s coming along great, the script is coming along great we’re very happy with it.”

The Rock has been attached to Black Adam for some time now, and originally it was expected he would face off against Shazam! in the Shazam! movie. It was later revealed that Shazam!, which has Zackary Levi as the lead hero, would not feature Black Adam, and that Rock’s project would be split off and given its own film. If all goes well with both films, we imagine a Shazam! and Black Adam fight in the sequel would be a no-brainer.

The Black Adam film doesn’t currently have a director attached, and no one besides The Rock is attached as part of the cast. Hopefully we’ll hear more about the ever elusive project soon.

Next up for Warner Bros. and DC is Aquaman, which hits on December 21st. Shazam! is up next on April 5th, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1st, 2019. Black Adam has no current release date.

(H/T GeeksWorldWide)