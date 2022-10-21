The Rock's Salary for Black Adam Revealed

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock started out in wrestling and became one of the world's biggest movie stars. Later this year, the actor will make his long-awaited DCEU debut by playing the titular role in Black Adam. Recently, Variety shared an inside look at some of today's stars' salaries ranging from Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible movies to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes. They also revealed Johnson's Black Adam salary.

Variety reports that The Rock asked for and received $22.5 million for Black Adam. The actor "will receive millions more" for producing the film. He also earns an additional fee to promote the film on social media. According to the outlet's salary report, Johnson's Black Adam payday is the fifth-highest this year, falling behind Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick ($100 million), Will Smith Emancipation ($35 million), Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon ($30 million), and Brad Pitt's Formula 1 drama ($30 million). Other high-paying actors on the list include Will Ferrell, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, and more.

As for Black Adam, The Rock recently teased some excitement for the movie's upcoming panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"When I met with [director Jaume Collet-Serra] probably about four or five years ago, he said, 'Who is your favorite actor of all time?' I said, 'Clint Eastwood,'" The Rock recently shared. "He goes, 'I'm glad you said that because I see Black Adam as being the Dirty Harry of the superhero world.' And [Dirty Harry] was in many ways our North Star. It truly has been a dream come true, and I can't wait for you guys to see the movie. I think by the time Black Adam comes out in the fall at the end of October, if we do our job well – which we will do our job very well ... I think the world is going to be ready for Black Adam. So I cannot wait."

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.