Black Adam: The Rock Hypes Upcoming Comic-Con Panel

The hype for Black Adam is continuing to grow ahead of its October theatrical debut, with the project finally heralding Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's debut in the superhero landscape. After an epic few teasers at virtual conventions and a well-received first trailer earlier this summer, the upcoming DC Comics-inspired movie is making waves in a pretty big way — at this month's San Diego Comic-Con. Earlier this week, it was announced that Black Adam and fellow DC film Shazam! Fury of the Gods would have panel presentations at SDCC, and it looks like Johnson is pretty excited about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Johnson teased Black Adam's Hall H panel on Saturday, July 23rd, and teased that the event will finally allow his titular character to come home.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"He has the ability to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe and then, coupled with that, it was the opportunity to take [Justice Society of America], who pre-dated Justice League, and, again, these awesome interesting characters, as well," Johnson told reporters during a recent event. "We have the resources, we have the material, we have the IP. We, collectively, can get a hold of it and really take good ownership of it and present it to the world. Years later, here we all are, you guys saw the first trailer."

"In our mind, it's all part of a shared universe," producer Hiram Garcia echoed to ComicBook.com. "All these guys exist together. We're just focused on telling this story, on telling Black Adam and [Justice Society of America]. But the way we view it and our ambitions for the universe is this is all shared. And I think you start to feel the ripples of these guys in the universe."

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.