The Sandman: Act III Surprise Releases, Adds David Harewood, Wil Wheaton, KJ Apa to Cast

In a surprise release, The Sandman: Act III is now available on Audible, continuing the Audible-exclusive audio adaptation of the beloved DC comic book series written by Neil Gaiman. Dirk Maggs, who directed the first two installments of the audio series, returns to direct The Sandman: Act III and is a co-executive producer. Gaiman returns to narrate the series while serving as creative director and co-executive producer. BAFTA Award-winning composer James Hannigan provides the score. The Sandman: Act III is debuting almost exactly one year after the release of The Sandman Act II. The first volume of the Audible series released in July 2020.

The Sandman: Act III brings back several of the leading cast members from the previous two installments, including James McAvoy as Dream, Kat Dennings as Death, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Jeffrey Wright as Destiny, Kristen Schaal as Delirium, Andy Serkis, Riz Ahmed, Regé-Jean Page, Kevin Smith, Bebe Neuwirth, Niamh Walsh, Arthur Darvill, Ray Porter, and more. Newcomers to the cast include David Harewood as Destruction, Wil Wheaton as Brant Tucker, and K.J. Apa as Prez.

ComicBook.com spoke to James McAvoy last year at the time of The Sandman: Act II's release. He told us about how he adapts to Morpheus' changing mood as the series progresses.

"I think, when I first started playing him, he'd just be coming out of incarceration and humiliation and torture, McAvoy says. "And so it was about trying to get him back on his feet and find himself again. But once he found himself, and I think maybe one of the things that helped him find himself, was his sense of duty and responsibility. Because I feel that of all the Endless he and Death, possibly, are the two who respect that element of who they are, what they are, and the job that they're supposed to do for not just humanity, but also ancient beings. And that's why they are, it's who they are, and it's what they do. And without that, I think he feels lost."

The Sandman: Act III will adapt two arcs of The Sandman graphic novel series: Brief Lives and Worlds End. The Sandman: Act I adapted the first three arcs of the series: Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll's House, and Dream Country. The second act adapted the stories Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You, and Convergence.

The Sandman broke the Audible Original pre-order record when it debuted in 2020 and remains the best-selling Audible Original in Audible's history. It also was #1 on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list in July 2020 and August 2020. The Sandman: Act II is the second best-selling Audible Original in the Premium catalog in the first 90 days of release.

The Sandman: Act III debuts today on Audible.