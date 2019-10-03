Introducing the Characters of The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid

Young fans of DC Comics might have already heard of the mysterious Swamp Thing, and now they can meet his youngest associate who is just emerging from the bayou: Swamp Kid! The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid is the newest original graphic novel from DC Zoom, DC Comics’ young readers line. The comic created by Kirk Scroggs details the story of Swamp Kid’s first big adventure against nefarious forces in the form of a spiral notebook maintained by Swamp Kid (a.k.a. Russell Weinwright) himself. Filled with journal entries, illustrations, and other details it provides an immersive, amusing tale for all ages—one that’s bound to remind younger readers of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and older ones of My Favorite Thing is Monsters. It lives up to the high expectations set by those comparisons, too.

Only a couple of characters in The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid will be familiar to any reader, though, which is why we’ve assembled a brief introduction to the eccentric cast of characters that populate this book. Their weeks spent at school together deliver some top-notch heroic moments, some creepy conspiracies (perfect for the month of October), and a great reminder that bravery is found in all shapes and sizes. So whether you’re just dipping your toes into the murky waters of Swamp Thing lore or ready to see it expand for a new audience, get ready to meet the characters who make The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid a must read for all ages.

Russell Weinwright

Name: Russell Weinwright

Description: Russell is a typical kid, excluding the fact that half of him is composed of plant matter much like his mentor Swamp Thing. This provides the green skin, tree trunk arm, and other odd body parts that make Russell noticeable and empower him to fight for good.

Background: Russell was found by his parents in the swamp, leaving his origins very mysterious. After his discovery he has lived a typical pre-teen life, filled with obsessive doodling, worries about school, and hanging out with friends. He’s a typical kid trying to figure out where he belongs in the world, besides some obvious special abilities.

Fun Fact: New fans of Swamp Thing lore may not know that Russell’s last name is taken from two of Swamp Thing’s original creators: Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson.

Charlotte

Name: Charlotte

Description: Charlotte is a bold middle school student who is loyal to her friends and always ready to lend a hand. She knows what matters and never backs down from a good cause after she finds it.

Background: Charlotte is Russell’s best friend and closest confidante. She also grew up near the swamp, and has learned a lot from her family about how to help others and do the right thing. It’s that family wisdom which helps make Charlotte an indispensable member of “Team Swamp Kid.”

Fun Fact: Readers will find that Charlotte is filled with southern wisdom she learned from her mama, including a lot of smart, memorable sayings.

Preston

Name: Preston

Description: Preston is also a middle school student trying to pursue his own passions while getting through the school day. He can regularly be seen with a camera or notebook preparing his next story for the journalism club.

Background: Preston is obsessed with digging up stories, making him seem like a young Lois Lane or Jimmy Olsen. He’s particularly engaged with discovering the story behind Russell’s unique abilities and wants to share it with the whole class. This means he’s a constant presence in Russell’s life.

Fun Fact: Preston may not have superpowers, but that’s hard to believe considering that’s he’s always nearby whenever there’s a story to be captured for the school yearbook.

Mom and Dad

Name: Mom and Dad

Description: Russell’s parents are quite the dynamic duo, finding plenty of time to help Russell with his unique challenges in addition to whatever it is moms and dads do when school is in session. They’re always ready with a word of wisdom or listening ear and outfits that make it clear they’re parents, even when Russell isn’t around.

Background: According to creator Kirk Scroggs, they found Russell when he was just a sapling, choosing to raise him as their own. They have provided Russell (and his friends) with a loving home and plenty of support, even if that sometimes means delivering some “dad jokes” and asking too many questions about school.

Fun Fact: This pair of loving parents are known to everyone as “Mom” and “Dad,” nothing else.

Specimen Number Two

Name: Specimen Number Two

Description: Specimen Number Two appears to be a typical, happy tree frog, except for the leaves growing from his back. These leaves reveal that Specimen Number Two is a lot like Russell, fusing animal and plant into one very creative creature.

Background: Specimen Number Two was discovered in the same swamp that Russell came from and his origins are similarly mysterious. He’s a playful and loyal animal companion that has stood (or hopped) by Russell’s side ever since the two first found one another.

Fun Fact: Specimen Number Two lives with Russell, literally staying inside the hollow parts of his right arm which resembles a tree trunk.

Mr. Finneca

Name: Mr. Finneca

Description: Mr. Finneca looms over students with wide eyes and an imposing posture. He is a particularly mysterious character, even confounding creator Kirk Scroggs with some unexpected shades of gray. Mr. Finneca definitely looks like a stereotypical science teacher though, all the way down to his tie and pocket protector.

Background: Mr. Finneca is Russell’s science teacher and little is known about his activities outside of school. He has some oddball interests that align well with teaching science, though, which leads him to asking some odd questions about vegetation.

Fun Fact: If you look at his hair from the right angle, it appears that he’s wearing a squirrel on his head.

Nils Canebrake

Name: Nils Canebrake

Description: Nils looks like a stereotypical “cool kid” in middle school and does his best to fill that role. He spends a lot of time on his hair and outfits to make sure that no one can return the insults he throws out.

Background: Nils Canebrake is interested in two things: Dominating whatever group he’s in and winning the next big football game. He has a lot of pride, supported by a lot of followers for his age, and has some big lessons to learn about being a good friend and classmate.

Fun Fact: Nils has an impressive grasp on the concept of sarcasm for his age, which turns out to be more annoying than entertaining for other students.

Swamp Thing

Name: Swamp Thing

Description: Swamp Thing lives up to his other legendary appearances, towering over other people and covered in moss and vines. He’s quite a frightening creature to see at first, until you learn about the hero beneath the plant-like surface.

Background: Swamp Thing is an urban legend in Russell’s hometown, a mysterious creature who lurks in the swamp. DC Comics fans know that he’s for real, though, and actually a crusader for good as he seeks to save both plants and animals from the forces of evil.

Fun Fact: Swamp Thing is the oldest character in The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid; he was created in 1971!

Arcane

Name: Arcane

Description: Arcane has never been seen by Russell or any of his classmates. However, it’s rumored that Arcane possesses a very frightening appearance.

Background: Arcane is a longtime rival of Swamp Thing and is driven by motives of greed and pride. You can be sure that whatever he is planning it’s certainly not good.

Fun Fact: ***TOP SECRET***

Conclusion

Those are all of the names you need to know for The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid, but the best moments are all contained in the comic itself. Whether you’re a young reader just learning about DC Comics or an old fan looking to share a love of Swamp Thing (and other supernatural superheroes), this installment from DC Zoom delivers an excellent read. Now get ready to see how Russell Weinwright, Specimen Number Two, and all of their friends save the school and remind us that everyone, no matter how small, can make a difference.