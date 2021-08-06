The Suicide Squad: Alice Braga on Creating Sol Soria Character

✖

While James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has plenty of characters that comic fans will recognizes from the pages of DC Comics, Alice Braga's Sol Soria isn't one of them. While the character has a name that is similar to a character who briefly appeared in comics in 2018, Braga's The Suicide Squad character is seemingly a new creation for the film and according to Braga while creating the character wasn't daunting, it was a challenge to take on.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Braga explained that for her, the challenge was finding the tone to work within the "insane world" that Gunn created for the film.

"It wasn't daunting, but it was challenging just because it's such a... James created this insane world in this movie, which is so phenomenal and so amazing for the fans. Like I am, like you are like we love this genre. We love comics, we love these characters and this world," Braga said. "The challenge for me was how to find the tone with James of the comedy and how he wanted my character, and all that. That was the main thing. I feel like with the fans it's a little bit lighter because it's not a fan that exists in the comics, so you're kind of safe in that zone. But I tend to say, I mean, the comics fans are the best fans in the world. I absolutely love... Like, I'm a nerd and I love this world, so these are the best fans. So, once you're participating in a film like that, DC, Marvel, whatever it is, it's so exciting that just to be on The Suicide Squad, in a DC movie, and with James was just phenomenal."

Braga also went on to explain that her character probably had some major questions about the members of Task Force X when they cross paths in the film, but it's something that she says is what makes the characters as presented in the film so great.

"Oh my God. Sol, probably the first time that she sees them it's like, 'What the...?' Like, 'What are these people?' I think that's the first thing. And that's why it's great because the way that James writes the characters, they are so relatable in that sense that it's nobody is perfect or nobody is not perfect so there's no balance. I think it's really good, it's fluid."

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.