The Suicide Squad: Batman Forever's George Wallace Wants to Be in James Gunn's Next DC Movie

George Wallace, the actor and comedian who played the mayor of Gotham City in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever, wants a chance to stammer out a single line of dialogue in James Gunn's next DC movie, and after he asked the director for the opportunity Gunn told him he would welcome it. The fun Twitter exchange came as Gunn's The Suicide Squad is getting ready for release tonight in theaters and on HBO Max, and amid a fan campaign to get Schumacher's original, extended director's cut of Batman Forever released officially -- something that insiders have said is plausible, since the cut is either completely finished or essentially finished.

The exchange happened, funny enough, after Gunn shared a ComicBook article about Warner's Walter Hamada expressing confidence that Gunn would return to the DC Universe. Wallace showed up in the comments to celebrate the news his way:

"I am confident one day James Gunn will let me yell 'Will y'all stop blowin' up the city!?' in one of his picture shows and whatnot," Wallace tweeted.

Gunn replied, "I’ll let you do that in every one of my picture shows, George."

You can see Gunn's tweet below.

I’ll let you do that in every one of my picture shows, George. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 5, 2021

The film is tracking to earn about $70 million in its opening weekend -- one of the biggest weekends of the post-pandemic era, and nearly as big as Marvel's opening for Black Widow. That alone would have been enough to suspect Gunn might return, but the filmmaker's seemingly boundless enthusiasm for the property, the cast, and the possibility of spinoffs really had most people convinced even before Warner opened up about it.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.