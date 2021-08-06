The Suicide Squad: David Dastmalchian Celebrates Movie’s Release by Sharing Behind-the-Scenes Photos and Praising Steve Agee

✖

Happy The Suicide Squad release day! The James Gunn-directed DC movie has finally hit theatres and HBO Max, and the film's vast cast have been celebrating with various interviews and social media posts. One person who has been pretty active on Instagram lately is David Dastmalchian, who plays Polka-Dot Man in the movie. The star, who is also known for playing Kurt in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, took to the social media site today to share some behind-the-scenes photos from The Suicide Squad and praise Steve Agee, who not only plays John Economos in the film but served as the on-set reference for King Shark.

When the shark bites. happy opening to my @thesuicidesquad family & special shout out to my 💙💙💙 @steveagee whose double duty on-set #KingShark & John Economos steal the show! #TheSuicideSquad (fyi - that post-it note was on my script on day one courtesy steve - a fitting welcome note for polka dot man)," Dastmalchian wrote. "❤️❤️❤️❤️," Agee replied. You can check out the images below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Dastmalchian (@dastmalchian)

Back when The Suicide Squad was in production, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis paid a visit to the set and spoke to both Agee and Dastmalchian about Agee's work as King Shark.

"I'm doing what Sean Gunn did for Rocket [in Guardians of the Galaxy], is doing the motion capture," Agee explained. "But it's really easy. I come in and we run the scene with me and my weird suit and headpiece, and then I get to go sit down, and they keep redoing the same where they're going to digitally put-"

Dastmalchian chimed in, "We always do it once with, once without, once with, once without. And if you guys are followed, and I'm sure all of you know and are familiar with how much Sean has brought to the Rocket character, what's really fun is ... Because Steve is a great actor all across the board, but he's also just a brilliant comedian and improviser, so what's fun is when we're shooting ... I'll allow it. I put a pillow here. It was a very early casting decision because he knew that-"

"I was tall," Agee added. "He needed somebody tall. Like, literally needed somebody tall."

"He needed someone tall. But to have somebody there to ... Because that character is such an important part of things that are going to be happening with this plot," Dastmalchian replied. "And so it's been really fun. And that's another thing for me personally. The stakes involved in this are really high because of the property, the comic book, et cetera. But I do feel every day, like I'm going to work like we're back at my house because Steve is a part of our family. It's just weird that we're now getting to be a part of a movie together because we hang out almost every day back in LA and in our real lives. And my kids, he's like an uncle to them. And so that's really fun."

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.