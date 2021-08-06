The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Gift From Margot Robbie

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally out in theatres and on HBO Max, and the movie's vast cast has been having a lot of fun together on social media and during their press tour. It's clear everyone involved with the DC movie has a lot of love for each other. In fact, many of them gave each other some cool wrap gifts, including a very impressive illustration Peter Capaldi (The Thinker) made for David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man). Turns it, the cast weren't the only folks to receive gifts. Director James Gunn took to social media today to show off a fun wrap treat given to him by Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn).

"The day on #TheSuicideSquad set when @margotrobbie gifted me an official #LoveIsland water bottle after learning we shared this very guilty pleasure. ❤️🏝😳," Gunn wrote on Instagram. "You’re definitely 100% our type on paper. 🔥," the official account for The Suicide Squad replied. You can check out the photo Gunn shared of him and Robbie below:

"You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad]," Robbie previously explained to ComicBook.com. "It's interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren't directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it's fun to see 'Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?' 'What is she like now, after they've broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years' time?' I love seeing her at these different stages of her life."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi.

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.