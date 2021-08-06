The Suicide Squad: Peter Capaldi Explains Epic Wrap Gift for David Dastmalchian

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally being released this week and features a star-studded line-up of actors as various DC villains and anti-heroes, including Peter Capaldi as The Thinker and David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man. Last week, Dastmalchian took to Instagram to show off an awesome wrap gift made for him by Capaldi. "The legend, PETER CAPALDI, made this illustration for me when we wrapped @thesuicidesquad. I can’t wait for you to see his brilliant portrayal of The Thinker," the actor shared. This week, Capaldi had a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and explained why he made the illustration for his co-star.

"No, that was because David. I love David. I love his performance in this movie. Polka Dot Man is my favorite character because he's this lame superhero and David is such a brilliant actor and he plays it with this kind of sad face, which I love this really lame superhero. So we became great friends, but he has this comic, Count Crowley, which he's created himself and he writes. And it was just coming out as we were doing the movie and it was so great because he was actually ... He kind of sells it and if you go past his trailer, he's got Count Crowley posters. Basically, if you went to his trailer, I think he'd have a stack of comics and he would sell you them if you want," Capaldi shared.

You can check out the illustration he made below:

"The character is definitely done justice," Margot Robbie previously teased when talking about Capaldi's The Thinker. "He’s such an exceptional actor and he's such a lovely guy ... It’s funny, it's a huge cast, but we really all did do a lot together. I don't want to give away anything, so I won’t tell you what to expect, but he brings gravitas to the role."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi.

