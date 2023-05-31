The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior Addresses Ratcatcher 2's Future

Last year, it was revealed that an Amanda Waller series was in development for HBO Max with Viola Davis expected to return. Davis will executive produce the series, and Watchmen alum Christal Henry is on board to write and executive produce. James Gunn, who helmed Davis' previous appearances in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, will executive produce alongside Peter Safran. A few characters from The Suicide Squad popped up in Peacemaker, so now folks are wondering who will show up in Waller. Recently, Ratcatcher 2 actor Daniela Melchior spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and was asked her character's future.

"I would love to," Melchior said when asked if she will play Ratcatcher 2 again. "The fans have been asking that, too, but I don't know. I totally understand if Ratcatcher 2 is not the priority right now, but if I ever do go back to Ratcatcher 2, I hope I can return to my accent at that time. I've been slowly improving my accent or cleaning my accent, so that'll be a good challenge. I put a lot of innocence that I had into that character. It was my first international movie and everything, so it'll be a good challenge to find that vibe and energy again."

"Yeah, for sure," Melchior added when asked if John Cena's Peacemaker could be redeemed in Ratcatcher 2's eyes. "Everyone deserves a second opportunity, and when I watched Peacemaker, I remember doing an Insta-story and sharing a piece of a documentary called Human. It has a backstory about an [incarcerated man] and what trauma he went through to become how he is. So I felt that it was a good comparison. I also remember reading on Twitter that people were excited to see Ratcatcher reconnect with Peacemaker after the show and get to know his story."

In addition to starring in The Suicide Squad, Melchior also recently appeared in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X. Of course, both of those movies feature Vin Diesel, who has worked with Gunn many times, so THR wondered if Gunn had anything to do with her Fast X casting.

"I don't actually know. I don't think that he was a part of the process at all, but I'm not sure," Melchior explained. When asked if her casting in Fast X was one of the first times she felt the success of The Suicide Squad, she replied, "Actually, yes. I felt it when I met Vin and Vin's sister, Samantha [Vincent], for the first time, because they made sure that they spoke about Ratcatcher 2 and how they fell in love with my character. I didn't have a clue that they even watched the movie until then."

