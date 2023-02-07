DC Reveals a Surprising Hero Is Related to Amanda Waller

DC has revealed that a surprising new metahuman mystery hero is related to none other than Amanda Waller! DC's Lazarus Planet Next Evolution continues the next big DC story event "Lazarus Planet" in which Ra's al Ghul's infamous Lazarus Pits have gone through a volcanic eruption that has covered the Earth with a Lazarus rain.

In the new comic Lazarus Planet Next Evolution #1, we get a collection of stories detailing how some newer players in the DC Universe are getting new status quo resets as a result of Lazarus Planet and its sweeping effect. One such story, "The Abyss of the Dead Eye" follows the character of Deadeye (or "Dead Eye?") who is a masked man with a single ocular target eye in the middle of his mask and helmet, which is fashioned to look like a Black Skull.

(Photo: DC)

The story chapter is peppered with details about who this Deadeye character is, without revealing the name of the man or his backstory, directly. Here's what we learn:

Deadeye is Amanda Waller's nephew

He works for Waller as her "Friendly Little A.R.G.U.S. ghost, who doesn't officially exist to the rest of the world.

He's from the South African region, as he refers to Lesotho as his home.

Deadeye is psychic and has trained to increase his telepathic and/or clairvoyant abilities. The Lazarus also does something to alter his powers.

Deadeye can manifest some kind of (psychic?) power around his fists, which he uses to take down the shape-shifter Everyman, as part of a "test" Waller runs him through to tap into a deeper power set.

Right now, it seems that Deadeye is NOT the previous incarnations of the character, who have mainly been villainous counterparts to Green Arrow from alternate Earths. Where he fits into the larger set of Waller's Suicide Squad/Earth-3 machinations also remains to be seen. But with the Waller TV series on the way, it's good to see DC expand her character's mythos on the page, as well.

Lazarus Planet is unfolding in DC comic books. Info about Next Evolution #1 is below – it is now on sale.