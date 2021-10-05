Zack Snyder’s Justice League Labeled Global Phenomenon By HBO Max, Reignites Calls To Restore Snyderverse

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is officially being deemed a “global phenomenon” by HBO Max. That term was used in reference to Zack Snyder’s Justice League during the HBO Max launch event in Europe today. One segment of the HBO Max European launch video focused on the programming viewers will be getting – with a special spotlight on the DC Universe brand that is housed in HBO Max’s User Interface. Snyder’s cut of Justice League was (indirectly) highlighted for the global campaign by fans to get it released by Warner Bros. Now in using one flattering term of praise for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, WB has rekindled the fan movement on social media!

If you take a look at Twitter right now (at the time of writing this), the “#RestoreTheSnyderVerse” hashtag is once again rearing its head. Warner Bros. has been toying with die-hard Snyder fan hopes by releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League – only to deem it the end of DC’s Snyderverse era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But what do the fans want? As you can see below, they want even more of the “phenomenon!”

“The Global Phenomenon”

Priya Dogra, President of WarnerMedia made it official in her address. Does WB have all the incentive in the world to paint Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a phenomenon? Yes. Do fans still love it? Yes.

Snyderverse – Choose The Best Option

Do you want the Snyderverse to continue ?#RestoreTheSnyderVerse



Yes Yes Yes

♥️ ♥️ ♥️ — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) October 5, 2021

There are several good options for where the Snyderverse goes from here – we simply must choose the best one.

He Is Still Out There… Waiting

As we learned with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Snyder is never too far away, waiting in the wings to get to work shooting the next chapter of his DC Universe saga.

Phenomenon CONFIRMED

It is confirmed that Zack Snyder's Justice League is a global phenomenon and it was a success on HBO MAX.All we want now are sequels of this great movie. Good to know HBO MAX Europe acknowledged that.#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #HBOMaxEurope pic.twitter.com/GAxG4o12iJ — Sohan Sahoo (@SohanSahoo16) October 5, 2021

Some DC fans are using this promotional video from Warner Bros. as “confirmation” that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a major success. We don’t know if we can count a corporate promo video as “proof,” but we can’t dismiss it completely, either.

THIS Is How You Market DC!

When you don't hide your successes and market the sh$t out of it like a normal company. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/hTGifHzXeD — Chris Wong-Swenson🍥 (@pingpongflix) October 5, 2021

Warner Bros. has been caught in controversies over marketing and promoting its DC Universe projects since the mid-2010s. Now they’re finally doing something that fans can get behind.

Justice Flex

…the global phenomenon that IS "Zack Snyder´s Justice League"

-Priya Dogra, President of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/75ON4chMwG — DCFilmsUnited (@DCFUnited) October 5, 2021

You can tell from this scene that Snyder’s Justice League knows just much of a phenomenon they are. Work that flex!

The Universe Fans Want

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse making more noise (because of a 5 second video) than the official first look clip of the first ever DCEU show pic.twitter.com/0iIjRbnJzW — 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗿𝘆 (@theeSNYDERVERSE) October 5, 2021

If social media is anything to measure by (and it is for many studios), then DC Fans clearly want more Snyderverse over more of James Gunn’s “Gunnverse” that includes The Suicide Squad and its Peacemaker series spinoff. Maybe the trending numbers can change things…

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is streaming on HBO Max. It has also dominated Blu-ray/DVD sales in recent weeks.