The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Easter Egg Tribute to His Late Dog

Back when The Suicide Squad was filming during the beginning of 2020, director James Gunn revealed that the production was shut down in order for him to say goodbye to his dying dog, Dr. Wesley Von Spears. Gunn was very open about the difficulties of losing his longtime pet, and now that The Suicide Squad has been released, the director is revealing that the movie features a special tribute to his late pal. Recently, Gunn has been taking to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes information, revealing how they filmed the fight scene between Peacemaker (John Cena) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), sharing which scene in the movie was the most difficult to shoot, and much more. Another recent post from the director reveals which moments were tributes to his pup.

"The cigars in #TheSuicideSquad are 'Dr. Wesley Von Spears' brand, named after my best pal of 16 years, who passed away a couple weeks before finishing filming. Wes can also be seen in my assistant Meg’s arms in the foster home with @stormreid watching TV near the end of the film," Gunn shared. You can take a closer look at the cigar brand below:

The cigars in #TheSuicideSquad are “Dr. Wesley Von Spears” brand, named after my best pal of 16 years, who passed away a couple weeks before finishing filming. Wes can also be seen in my assistant Meg’s arms in the foster home with @stormreid watching TV near the end of the film. pic.twitter.com/KxbwejEjqC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 23, 2021

"The clip-clop of your toenails against the floor behind me was the soundtrack of my life," Gunn wrote after his pet passed. "For nearly seventeen years, you were with me. I’ve spent more time with you than any other being on this planet. You lived with me across the world – in Los Angeles, in London, in Malibu, in Atlanta. You roamed the sets of my films (and roamed into more than one shot). You were with me through my successes and failures, and you didn’t care a whit about them, as long as I was there for a cuddle, a belly rub, a wrestle, a walk, or a treat. Every night you would fall asleep curled tightly against my side and every morning you would lick my calf good morning while I peed. When I had to be away in a hotel room and couldn’t sleep, I’d take a pillow from the bed and put it against my side and pretend it was you. It usually helped. Through a divorce and a chaotic single life and various relationships, you were my one true constant. And in my darkest hours, you were the slim tether of love and joy that kept me connected to this fragile life. To the world you were Dr. Wesley Von Spears, or Von Spears, but to me you were Wesley, and the best friend I ever had. I love you, buddy. Thank you for making me a better man."

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.