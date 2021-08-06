The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Which Scene Was the Most Difficult to Shoot

✖

The Suicide Squad has been out for a couple of weeks now, which means director James Gunn has started to share some interesting behind-the-scenes facts about the filmmaking process. Yesterday, he answered some fan questions on Twitter and revealed how they filmed the fight scene between Peacemaker (John Cena) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) that was seen through Peacemaker's helmet. He also shared that the opening shot of Savant (Michael Rooker) wasn't in his initial storyboards for the movie. Today, Gunn took to social media once again to reveal which scene in the movie was the hardest to shoot.

"Flood office. Drain. Repeat. Of the many difficult scenes to shoot in #TheSuicideSquad the flooding and collapse of the office space in Jotunheim was probably the most difficult, oftentimes working all day for just a few seconds of film," Gunn revealed. You can check out some behind-the-scenes photos from the scene in the Instagram post below:

Gunn also recently shared another behind-the-scenes look at Harley Quinn's (Margot Robbie) epic escape scene in which she uses her toes to remove a set of keys from a dead body. Gunn has said in the past that his biggest regret is not better showcasing the fact that Robbie did her own stunt for that scene.

"The hardest thing I asked her to do was something I never thought she would be able to do," Gunn said of Robbie's daring escape during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "There's a scene in which Margot is being hung up by handcuffs over her head and she has to get her toes along a dead body and pick a key off of the dead body, flip her toes backwards to put the key into the lock over her head, unlock it, and then come down, straight. And she is like a human swiss army knife [and] was able to flip herself backwards to do this. And I'm watching this it was honestly my favorite — torturing Margot was my favorite day — watching the scene with her flipping backwards was just beyond incredible, and I was so happy that it worked and I was mesmerized by it. And then I got into the editing room with the footage, and you have this little cuff next to your ear, on your outfit that covers her face so it looks like it's a stunt person doing it in the movie, and it's my biggest regret all movie is that with the scissors. I was so mesmerized that you're doing it I wasn't looking."

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.