The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Closer Look at Warning Sign Featured in Belle Reve

James Gunn may be starting production for the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that isn’t stopping the director from showing his DC projects more love on social media. The Suicide Squad became available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD last month, which has led to Gunn posting a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content online. Recently, he’s shown off a neat video of the movie’s prop master creating some footprints for King Shark, and also posted an awesome look at some of the little details created by the art department for Peacemaker’s jail cell. Turns out, there are some other cool Belle Reve details you may have missed. Earlier today, Gunn shared a hilarious warning sign from the prison on Instagram.

“Warning on the wall of Belle Reve Prison in #TheSuicideSquad,” Gunn wrote. David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) commented on the post, “Absolutely NO inter-dimensional virus bodily evacuation.” You can check out the list of Belle Reve rules in the photo below:

Gunn may be hard at work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the next project fans will see from the director is another DC story. Gunn is re-teaming up with John Cena (Peacemaker) for a new HBO Max series. The first Peacemaker trailer debuted at DC FanDome last month, and there was a whole lot to unpack from the footage.

Peacemaker is set to star Cena in the titular role as well as The Suicide Squad‘s Holland and Steve Agee (John Economos) as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. The Suicide Squad‘s post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

“Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker‘s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

The Suicide Squad is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on January 13th on HBO Max. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be in theaters on May 5, 2023.