The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases One of the Film's Main Characters

✖

The Suicide Squad is being released in theatres and on HBO Max in August, and DC fans are excited to see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg. The movie will also feature many franchise newcomers with big names such as John Cena as Peacemaker and Idris Elba as Bloodsport. Recently, director James Gunn was answering fan questions on Instagram and named Bloodsport when asked about the movie's main character.

"Who would you say is the ‘main’ character of TSS," one fan asked. "There are multiple protagonists. But Bloodsport is certainly one of them," Gunn teased.

While it's not exactly a surprise that Gunn named Elba's character, it is intriguing that he chose to name him over Harley Quinn, which would have been an easy way to dodge the question considering her popularity. Gunn also revealed this week that they were so secretive about Elba's character on set that even some of the crew was confused about who he was playing.

"To keep Idris Elba’s character from getting out we called him Vigilante in the script & on his chair back," Gunn revealed. "We kept it so secret that, we were a week away from finishing shooting & the production designer, Beth Mickle, said, 'wait, he’s not Vigilante?' And to make it weirder, DC’s character Vigilante is one of the leads of my #Peacemaker show. Also some of the cast just recently saw the end of the film for the first time (or haven’t seen it yet) because most of them only got the script up until the point their character dies."

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, The Suicide Squad will feature David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.