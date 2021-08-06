James Gunn Teases Peacemaker Will Be "A Lot Different" From The Suicide Squad

✖

The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max in August and this week saw the long-awaited final trailer for the film. The movie is expected to feature some returning favorites as well as franchise newcomers, including John Cena as Peacemaker. In fact, the wrestler-turned-actor has been busy filming a spin-off series with James Gunn for HBO Max. Gunn has been answering some fan questions on Instagram and addressed the differences between The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

"Will Peacemaker be as bloody as The Suicide Squad?," one fan asked. "It's pretty bloody. But we also take more time getting to know the characters so there's that as well. Totally it's actually a lot different from The Suicide Squad, which is interesting," Gunn replied. We are going to assume that "totally" was a typo and that Gunn meant "tonally." You can check out a screenshot from his stories below:

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," John Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker is expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

Recently, Cena had a chat with ComicBook.com about his upcoming movie, F9, and was asked about The Suicide Squad. "I want to hear John Cena's review of The Suicide Squad. Have you seen it yet?," ComicBook's Brandon Davis asked. "No, no, no. I've absolutely seen the movie," Cena replied. "Come on, what did you think? Is it amazing?," Davis wondered. "You are not ready," Cena teased.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in January 2022.