The Suicide Squad: Milton Actor Julio Cesar Ruiz Shares Red Carpet Look

Milton left quite an impression during The Suicide Squad and the actor who played him showed off his red carpet look for the fans. Julio Cesar Ruiz is with Task Force X throughout most of the movie. He’s driving the bus and even gets in on a little bit of the action before things go sideways in Jotunheim. Inside of the wild tower, Harley Quinn asks, “Who is Milton?!?!” to the delight of fans all over the world. Well, Ruiz has amassed quite a few fans since the movie premiered in theaters and HBO Max. People felt just as bad for him as they did any of the other strange villains during The Suicide Squad. Even though he wasn’t there for the whole adventure, you have people coordinating a moment of silence for Milton on social media. Recently, Ruiz spoke to KGNS in his hometown of Laredo, TX about getting his start in Hollywood and if he ever dreamed of being in a project this big.

“You know, I’ve been wanting to act since I was a little boy,” Ruiz began. “But, unfortunately out in Laredo, there wasn’t much opportunity so I had to go out and find what I was looking for and I did that. Thankfully, I’m in The Suicide Squad now.”

“Well, I did start off in theater, my senior year of high school, one of my teachers asked if I wanted to be in a play,” he added. “I said, ‘do I need to audition?’ He said no, so okay let’s try it out. It was the hardest thing I had done up until that point. Sports, school, everything came easy. It was the most challenging thing that I had done. I fell in love with the process. Took a few theater classes in college. I was never the best, but I knew that’s what I wanted to do professionally. So, I know I worked harder than everyone else to have an opportunity to do film and television.”

“I’ve been in love with movies and film since I was seven years old,” Ruiz recalled. “I found out at a very young age that you could be an actor as a professional. You know, to be honest with you, this is one of those careers where you would do it for free if you could be on-set everyday. You know? That’s how much I love it. I’m a movie fan.”

