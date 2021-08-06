The Suicide Squad One Month Teaser Released

✖

After a lot of anticipation and speculation from fans, the theatrical and HBO Max release of The Suicide Squad is almost here. The film is set to bring about James Gunn's take on the iconic DC Comics ensemble of antiheroes and villains — and now, a new teaser is here to celebrate a specific milestone for the film. The new teaser, which you can check out below, celebrates that The Suicide Squad will be released in exactly one month, on August 6th. The teaser only provides snippets of new footage (namely, Peacemaker shirtless), but it'll definitely still help fans get hyped for the project in all its weird glory.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

"There was no plan until James said, 'That's a movie I want to go make,'" producer Peter Safran explained to reporters during a 2019 visit to the film's set. "And then all the characters that he selected were just characters that he was a fan of and wanted to play with. I think, in typical fashion for James, he picks more obscure characters. Guardians of the Galaxy, they were relatively obscure characters, as well, but he liked the idea of being able to take these characters and imbue them with whatever characters he really wanted, or characteristics that he really wanted to play with."

Are you excited for The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.