The Suicide Squad: Peter Capaldi Creates Epic Character Illustration for Co-Star David Dastmalchian

The Suicide Squad is less than two weeks away from hitting theatres, and fans are eager to see the movie's vast cast of characters. The film is set to feature a few returning DCEU characters as well as many big stars who are making their DCEU debuts, including Peter Capaldi as The Thinker and David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man. Earlier today, Dastmalchian took to Instagram to show off an epic illustration that Capaldi made him as a wrap gift.

"The legend, PETER CAPALDI, made this illustration for me when we wrapped @thesuicidesquad. I can’t wait for you to see his brilliant portrayal of The Thinker! #TheSuicideSquad," Dastmalchian wrote. Some folks involved with the movie commented on the post. "He is the best!," Steve Agee wrote. "🙌," James Gunn replied. You can check out the illustration in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Dastmalchian (@dastmalchian)

"The character is definitely done justice," Margot Robbie previously teased when talking about Capaldi's The Thinker. "He’s such an exceptional actor and he's such a lovely guy ... It’s funny, it's a huge cast, but we really all did do a lot together. I don't want to give away anything, so I won’t tell you what to expect, but he brings gravitas to the role."

As for Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot man, James Gunn recently talked to Total Film about the character.

"Polka-Dot Man is great," Gunn shared "I went and looked online, 'Who’s the dumbest DC character of all time?' and it was Polka-Dot Man. We’ve turned that character who’s a sad, pathetic character into a character who’s depressed because people think he’s stupid. He has a very tragic story that you learn about throughout the film – to be able to add depth to characters who are thought of as the silliest is a fun thing for me to do."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.