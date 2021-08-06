The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Teases Multiple Post-Credits Scenes

✖

There is no known plan for a sequel to The Suicide Squad just yet but that does not seem to be stopping writer and director James Gunn from bonus scenes which typically preview or tease what's next. Gunn, who has been active on social media and keeping his fans updated for projects like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad, teased multiple post-credits scenes for the DC Comics film. When asked if The Suicide Squad will have a post-credits scene, Gunn responded with, "A?" It seems to imply that the proper response would be plural, making way for at least two post-credits scenes and possibly more.

The Suicide Squad will be followed by the Peacemaker series, a show which Gunn thought up while working on the film and is bringing to the streaming service. John Cena is reprising his role as the titular character for the show which starts in January. There is one post-credits theory, right there. Gunn, however, has loaded his Guardians of the Galaxy movies with famous post-credits scenes, ranging from Baby Groot dancing to Kraglin trying out Yondu's arrow. There's no telling what he might have in store for us with The Suicide Squad.

Check out Gunn's tweet below, where he teases multiple post-credits scenes for The Suicide Squad!

“A”? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2021

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.