The Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian Opens Up About “the Profound Effect” James Gunn Had on His Life

✖

The Suicide Squad was released this month and features a stacked cast of characters, including David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man. Not only has the character quickly become a fan-favorite, but he's also the favorite of some other stars from the film. Recently, Dastmalchian spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about some of his struggles while making the movie and the "profound effect" director James Gunn had on his life.

“I had always told myself that I was going to be a failure in life," Dastmalchian admitted. "I was always quite certain I was going to be a failure as a father." The actor then shared that a family issue had occurred back in Los Angeles while he was filming The Suicide Squad in Panama, and he struggled with not being able to be there for his son.

"I said to myself, 'You’re a good dad. You’re a good dad.' I just kept telling myself that. And it made sense to me in that moment," Dastmalchian shared. "I was there with Idris [Elba], and I was trying to summon the courage to take on the scene. And I still felt like I was struggling to get there." He added, "[James Gunn] put his mic down, and he came to me and put his arm around me and he just said, 'You’ve got this.' ... He reminded me to just breathe and to just be me. Like, 'You can do this. I have always known you can do this.' And then I did it."

After reading the script for the first time, Dastmalchian sent an emotional message to Gunn, which he also shared with THR.

"I’m just really honored that I get to play this character. He is me," Dastmalchian said while choking up. "You don’t even know how much my dumb skin conditions haunted me as a kid and how much I felt there was something wrong with me. And how bad I wanted to kill myself … 18 years ago, when I got the closest I ever came to taking my own life. And now I love my life. And I’m so grateful that I have Eve and the kids and I’ve got my friends and you."

Dastmalchian also shared the article on Instagram, adding, "So many thanks to @hollywoodreporter & @aaroncouch for this article about the profound effect @jamesgunn has had on my life. Thanks @itsdanielamelchior, Chuck & Margot for the kind words. James, you’re a superhero. A motherf$&king superhero!" You can view his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Dastmalchian (@dastmalchian)

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.