The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Celebrates Nathan Fillion’s 50th Birthday by Sharing Hilarious Set Photo

Happy Birthday, Nathan Fillion! The actor known for Firefly, Castle, and much more turned 50 on March 27th. Not only is Fillion celebrating a big birthday, but he's also having an exciting week. The first trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was released, and Fillion is expected to appear in the film as TDK. It was also announced today that Fillion is joining the stop-motion MODOK series as Wonder Man. In honor of Fillion's birthday, James Gunn took to social media today to share a hilarious photo of the actor wearing a shirt with Gunn's face.

"Happy Birthday to my dear friend @nathanfillion, the first person to show up on my set, more than once, wearing T-shirts with me on them. Yes, he had these made himself. ❤️ #TeamTDK #TheSuicideSquad #imbillpardy," Gunn wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Speaking of giant faces, Fillion also took to Instagram to share a birthday post, which features him holding his own head. "I feel I must say, I don’t feel 50 years old. Let’s just call it '50 Shades of Nath'. My life certainly isn’t working out the way I planned it, but it is working out the way I dreamed it. Thank you, all of you," he wrote. You can check that out below:

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.