The Suicide Squad Star Joel Kinnaman Teases Rick Flagg’s Return

There are a lot of questions surrounding DC Comics upcoming slate of films, especially when it comes to James Gunn‘s first foray into the Distinguished Competition with The Suicide Squad. And while the studio and producers at Warner Bros. Pictures have assured everyone that the project will be a reboot of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, there are some big indicators that’s not exactly the cast, especially when it comes to the cast. Actors like Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney are reportedly returning as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, and Captain Boomerang respectively. And now it looks like one more familiar face is joining the gang.

Rick Flagg actor Joel Kinnaman recently took to social media to post about his ice bath, apparently in training and recovery for an upcoming physical role. And based on the hashtags he used with the photo, he might be getting ready to film The Suicide Squad. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram 4 min and 20 seconds left🥶 #wimhof #thesuicidesquad #rickflag A post shared by Joel Kinnaman (@joelkinnaman) on Sep 7, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

While this only continues to raise more questions about whether The Suicide Squad is a sequel, a reboot, a soft reboot, or something else entirely, we likely won’t have a clear idea until we get the first trailer. Even director James Gunn is dodging that question, not eager for his latest superhero film to be pigeon-holed.

“You know, these terms are all so narrow. There are so many terms,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight. “It is what it is. You’ll see in two years when it comes out.”

Meanwhile, producer Peter Safran insisted that the film is a hard reboot of the concept, which is why there isn’t the number “2” after the title, during his conversation with ComicBook earlier this year.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” Safran explained. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

He added that Gunn’s commitment to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will not interfere with this movie, explaining that “It was all handled incredibly elegantly and everybody knows on both sides that Suicide Squad is the priority today and he’ll finish that movie and then everybody knows that his next film will be Guardians. It’s the best of all possible both worlds, I think, for fans and for James Gunn himself.”

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere on theaters on August 6, 2021.