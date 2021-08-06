The Suicide Squad's Flula Borg Celebrates Movie's Anniversary With Hilarious "Supervillain Body" Video

Last year, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hit theatres on August 6th, so folks involved with the DC film have been celebrating its anniversary. The movie did well among critics and audiences alike, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% from critics and an 82% from audiences. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "exhilarating and emotional." The cast of the film was quite stacked and featured many exciting names on the line-up. One such actor was comedian Flula Borg as Javelin. Borg previously revealed that he gained 25 pounds of muscle for the role, and recently shared a fun "How To Get Supervillain Body" video.

"One year ago this week #TheSuicideSquad was release! To celibate, here now my secrete to make a supervillain body! @SuicideSquadWB @JamesGunn," Borg wrote. You can check out his video below:

one year ago this week #TheSuicideSquad was release! to celibate, here now my secrete to make a supervillain body! @SuicideSquadWB @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/GotwZI5TPi — Flula Borg (@flula) August 4, 2022

Gunn also celebrated the first anniversary of The Suicide Squad's world premiere. "One year ago. I'm used to being startled by how quickly time flies but damn a lot of stuff has happened between then and now! Engagement, new home, Peacemaker airing, filming all of Vol 3, new projects, new dog, & so much more! 😅😛❤️," Gunn shared. You can view his post below:

One year ago. I’m used to being startled by how quickly time flies but damn a lot of stuff has happened between then and now! Engagement, new home, Peacemaker airing, filming all of Vol 3, new projects, new dog, & so much more! 😅😛❤️ pic.twitter.com/JsU5ZwObyN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2022

While there's currently no word on whether or not Gunn will be tackling another movie for DC, the director is expected to return for the second season of Peacemaker, the HBO Max show that followed John Cena's The Suicide Squad character after the events of the film. Despite Warner Bros. Discovery's shocking decision to scrap the Batgirl film even though it had already wrapped filming, Gunn says the second season of Peacemaker remains "safe." While Peacemaker has been renewed for a second season, but it might be a little while before the next season goes into production. Currently, Gunn is busy with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker featured some other familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, including Holland's Harcourt as well as Steve Agee (John Economos) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller). The series also starred Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are both available to stream on HBO Max.