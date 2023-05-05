Peacemaker: James Gunn Reunited With the Cast, Says They Won't See Each Other Again "For a While"

✖

Back in January, DC fans were treated to a follow-up to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker followed John Cena's character as he joined a new team with the goal of stopping alien butterflies from taking over the planet. The show was a big hit among critics and fans alike. Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which makes it the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an "action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists." While the show has been renewed for a second season, it might be a while before fans see the crew together again. Today, Gunn took to Twitter to share a photo of a cast reunion and hinted that it might be a while before they film Season 2.

"Last night with our Atlanta #Peacemaker fam, who we won't see for a while. Gonna miss these lovely folks as I go off to edit! @jennlholland @thedanieb @freddiestroma @JohannaEBraddy (and Dennis!) @TheOptimistATL," Gunn wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Of course, when Gunn says he's "off to edit," he's likely referring to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which just wrapped production. Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie and confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. While fans are eager to see the next installment, it's also bittersweet knowing the journey that began in 2014 is coming to an end. The movie will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). New additions to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role. While Iwuji wouldn't confirm his character in a chat with Variety earlier this year, he did hint there's a sense of extremism with him.

"The production is so big. James and I, we're picking up where we left off," Iwuji said at the time. "[The character] is very different from [Peacemaker's] Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he's ready to push it further. He's making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn't need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I'm tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust."

Stay tuned for more updates about Peacemaker's second season. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023. But first, the Guardians will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th and in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year.