The Tick’s Griffin Newman Has a Cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event has no shortage of cameo appearances in its first hour — but few expected to see Griffin Newman, who played Arthur on Amazon’s The Tick, pop up. Sadly, he wasn’t wearing his white moth suit, but if you want to assume that the guy hosting trivia night was secretly The Tick’s sidekick, we sure aren’t going to stop you. The actor appeared in a bar scene, where Ray Palmer and Sara Lance were about to win — except for missing out an a question because Ray had accidentally changed history and, thus, the correct answer.

Newman was the trivia host, who delivered a deadpan “we’re done here” when Harbinger showed up to recruit the Legends to the cause. You can see a shot from the scene below.

The Tick was cancelled after two seasons on Amazon, something that baffled fans and critics who loved the series and disappointed Griffin and his costars. Like so many shows cancelled in the current era, producers tried to find a new home for the series, but were sadly unable to.

My character was unnamed, so I chose to believe this makes either @TheTickTV or @blankcheckpod cannon within the Arrowverse. Or both. I’m ready to play fast and loose with this one. https://t.co/5kWTOro9c4 — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) December 9, 2019

The event will bring together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes.

The event will be the most ambitious thing DC has ever attempted in live action, bringing together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis. Black Lightning‘s midseason finale will have a “Crisis” tie-in as well, although unofficially.