There’s No New Superman & Lois Tonight, Here’s When The CW Series Returns

Last week’s episode of Superman & Lois left off on a bit of a cliffhanger when a version of Jonathan Kent that was decidedly not from Earth-Prime showed up at the Kent farm with somewhat dire news, telling Lois and Jordan that their Clark was “too late” in his efforts in the Bizarro world before the episode cut to showing Superman in said other world, albeit on the ground and not looking like he was in the best situation. For fans hoping to find out what’s next for Superman, when they tune in tonight it won’t be “Bizarros in a Bizarro World” that is airing on The CW, but rather a re-broadcast of “Girl…You’ll Be A Woman, Soon”. That’s right, there’s not a new episode of Superman & Lois this evening.

And when it comes to when fans will get a new episode of Superman & Lois, it’s going to be a little bit of a wait. “Bizarros in a Bizarro World”, the tenth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season isn’t scheduled to air until Tuesday, April 26th. We don’t know a lot about what to expect in “Bizarros in a Bizarro World”, but according to Alex Garfin, who plays Jordan, Bizarro Jonathan will create some major problems in Smallville.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bizarro Jonathan really starts to screw things up,” Garfin said previously. “Also, you have to remember that he’s their son, but he’s not really their son. It’s a bit of that Natalie syndrome that we had, only this time he seems like he’s a little evil. That’s gonna be an interesting mix of emotions for everyone involved. Also, Jordan Elsass idolizes Heath Ledger’s performance in The Dark Knight, so i was really happy to see that he gets to play a villain, because he’s been wanting to do that since day one, so I’m glad they gave that to him.”

While fans eagerly await the next new episode of Superman & Lois, they also are eagerly awaiting answers regarding the series’ ties to the rest of the Arrowverse, or lack thereof. One of the main fan comments about Superman & Lois has been that the series has not really established itself as being connected to the rest of the network’s group of DC shows, particularly Supergirl. However, showrunner Todd Helbing recently revealed that the answer to the Arrowverse question is something the show will address at the end of the season.

“All I’ll say is I think everybody has this question why we don’t bring up Supergirl or The Flash or any other heroes and aside from us not being able to do crossovers and wanting to put our own stamp on this property, I’ll just say at the end of this season you guys will get the answer to the questions you have,” Helbing said.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Bizarros in a Bizarro World” is set for April 26th.