This Is What Katheryn Winnick Could Look Like As Black Canary

With superhero universes continually growing at a rapid pace, more and more characters are needed to keep things fresh. Those roles need actors and actresses to fill them, and it’s become a popular standard to head to social media for potential casting choices.

The newest characters to come up for consideration are the Birds of Prey, which have bene mentioned in previous rumors related to the Harley Quinn spin-off film in the works. If that is the case, the group will certainly need someone to play the role of Dinah Lance, otherwise known as the deadly Black Canary, and Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick is down for the opportunity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A fan asked the actress “If DC made a movie about the green arrow would you like to play the black canary?” She answered with an emphatic “Hell ya”, and thus the internet started trying to picture the actress in the popular part. BossLogic decided to help out with that and created a portrait of what she might look like in the role.

She looks amazing here, and the yellow accents make the rather simple costume pop a bit. It would be nice to have some additional yellow accents on the jacket or her shirt, but that bike makes up for it, which has become a character staple. It would most likely need some additional armor before it made the leap to the big screen.

There have been more than a few Black Canary on television, with one in Smallville and two during Arrow’s current run, and one of those is now White Canary on Legends of Tomorrow. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has made it clear that the TV heroes aren’t mixing with the film universe, so new actors are needed.

You can view the full image in the gallery along with more of BossLogic’s past work.

Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2, 2017, followed by Justice League on November 17, 2017; Aquaman on July 27, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Justice League 2 on June 14, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020. The Flash, The Batman, Dark Universe and Man of Steel 2 are currently without release dates.

MORE DC: The DC/WB Booth At Brazil Comic Con Is Amazing / Who Was The Flash Talking About In Batman V Superman? / Ezra Miller Describes Gal Gadot As A Force / Justice League: Everything We Know A Year Before Release