This New Lamborghini Looks Like Batman’s New Ride

“Chicks dig the car,” as Robin dutifully pointed out in 1997’s Batman & Robin and each version of Batman on the big screen has had his own trademark iteration of the iconic Batmobile. Ahead of the release of The Batman from Warner Bros. Pictures, the world has already gotten a taste of what a real-life Batmobile could look like with the debut of the Lamborghini V12 Vision GT. Given the specifications of the new vehicle, and the price tag that comes with it, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that a real life playboy in the world would see the vehicle and hope to drive it while beating clowns to a pulp in the streets.

As pointed out by Nerdist, the new car bears more than a striking resemblance to the likes of the many Batmobiles that we’ve seen on the big screen, and perhaps might look better than some. The 12 cylinder engine comes equipped with 819 horsepower and true to some previous Batmobiles the car is a single seater, so no co-pilots can ride with the Dark Knight Detective in this one. There’s also the matter of price as the Lamborghini V12 Vision GT clocks in at a whopping $3.6 million. It’s unlikely this car will appear in a Batman movie (though not out of the realm of possibility as Christian Bale‘s Bruce Wayne drove a Lamborghini Murciélago in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, and a Lamborghini Aventador in The Dark Knight Rises). Fans will get an opportunity to get behind the wheel of the car in Gran Turismo Sport when it debuts in 2020.

Robert Pattinson will star in the titular role for the new Batman movie which has Matt Reeves set to direct. He’s joined in the film by Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, John Turturro as mobster Carmine Falcone, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon. The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, with what we can only assume will be a brand new version of the Batmobile.

Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

