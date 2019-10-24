Thor Director Taika Waititi Breaks Silence on His The Suicide Squad Role

Take Waititi is a busy man this year with the release of Jojo Rabbit and the filming of The Suicide Squad with his friend James Gunn. Today brought more comments about the filmmaker’s role in that upcoming DC project. In an interview with Wired, Waititi mentioned that he was indeed in the movie, but wouldn’t tell the magazine a ton more about his role in the film. He did talk a little about how Gunn recruited him to take part in this gigantic spectacle. Waititi began, “We’re mates and James said, ‘Come and do this thing. James is brilliant, and it’s just such a crazy big list of people. But I have no idea what any of them are doing.”

That is about the answer you would expect from one of the directors on various Marvel Studios projects. He doesn’t want to be the one to spill the beans on any upcoming surprises. Especially when those surprises could present some trouble for his close friend Gunn. Unfortunately for the two friends, paparazzi already got an early look at some of the cast in costume recently. Fans are already guessing exactly who that team of villains could be, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The Suicide Squad‘s director has been less than forthcoming about who is playing which character when addressing rumors when the full cast list released.

Gunn said on Twitter, “Some characters will get out. Some already have (although some reported on, including from reputable sources, have been very wrong). But, in all honestly, I don’t know if we’ll officially release character info for a long long while to come.”

The list of names attached to that spectacle is already staggering with David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling NG, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Junnifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker all attached.

More answers await, and it looks like fans better get used to being patient. Or hope somebody with a camera is near when the next round of outdoor filming begins.

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.

