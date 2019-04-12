DC

DC Fans React to ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Iain Glen Being Cast as Batman in ‘Titans’

For some DC Comics fans, watching Titans has been a joy, as it has explored a number of ancillary […]

By

For some DC Comics fans, watching Titans has been a joy, as it has explored a number of ancillary characters that don’t always get the spotlight in major adaptations of the DC Universe. Despite how entertaining that concept might be, some fans can’t deny the thrill of major characters playing a part in the series’ storyline, even if it’s a brief appearance. Last season, Batman appeared, though only in hallucination sequences. In the new season, Batman will make an actual appearance in the series, with a new report confirming that Game of Thrones star Iain Glen will be portraying the Caped Crusader.

Glen is known for playing Ser Jorah Mormont on the HBO series, with his integrity and devotion to Danaerys Targaryen making him one of the show’s most beloved characters. Deadline described Batman’s role in the new season as follows: “After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between Batman’s more seasoned representation in Titans and Glen’s acclaim from Game of Thrones, DC fans are having a lot of passionate reactions to this casting news. Scroll down to see what fans have to say about the casting decision!

“Everything’s Cool, Dude.”

“A Choice”

“Full Steam Ahead”

Awesome

A Thing For Blondes

Genius

Shrieking

“Beyond Ready”

“All For It”

“Hoping for the Best”

Tagged:
,

Related Posts