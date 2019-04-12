DC Fans React to ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Iain Glen Being Cast as Batman in ‘Titans’

For some DC Comics fans, watching Titans has been a joy, as it has explored a number of ancillary characters that don’t always get the spotlight in major adaptations of the DC Universe. Despite how entertaining that concept might be, some fans can’t deny the thrill of major characters playing a part in the series’ storyline, even if it’s a brief appearance. Last season, Batman appeared, though only in hallucination sequences. In the new season, Batman will make an actual appearance in the series, with a new report confirming that Game of Thrones star Iain Glen will be portraying the Caped Crusader.

Glen is known for playing Ser Jorah Mormont on the HBO series, with his integrity and devotion to Danaerys Targaryen making him one of the show’s most beloved characters. Deadline described Batman’s role in the new season as follows: “After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success.”

Between Batman’s more seasoned representation in Titans and Glen’s acclaim from Game of Thrones, DC fans are having a lot of passionate reactions to this casting news. Scroll down to see what fans have to say about the casting decision!

“Everything’s Cool, Dude.”

TITANS Batman walking into the next Justice League meeting after they said he’s getting old pic.twitter.com/DmddFgl8G9 — Walt (@UberKryptonian) April 11, 2019

“A Choice”

Iain Glen playing Bruce Wayne in season two of Titans is certainly a choice.



I’ll have to know more about the plot before I know how I feel about this — el (@JAYBlRDS) April 11, 2019

“Full Steam Ahead”

I kind of adore Iain Glen, so full steam ahead for me. https://t.co/OJ7fHlPmbP — Colleen Doran (@ColleenDoran) April 11, 2019

Awesome

Iain Glen is Bruce Wayne. This is sooooooooo awesome. #Titans — Jum Dawg🐕🐝 (@JimmyLanhamJr) April 11, 2019

A Thing For Blondes

Genius

Iain Glen is going to play Batman on #TITANS season 2?!?!?!? Are you kidding me? That’s genius right there guys. Oh my holy crap god. pic.twitter.com/eiVNUnWoyR — Keven Skinner (@KevenSkinner) April 11, 2019

Shrieking

“Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen to Play Bruce Wayne in Titans Season 2”



That sound you hear is my high-pitched fangirl shrieking. This will continue until further notice. — 🕶 do as peggy says. 💋 (@noproperlady) April 11, 2019

“Beyond Ready”

“All For It”

Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne, I don’t mind this casting I’m all for it pic.twitter.com/1ZFnMnBBn1 — AkiraSivana⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@NEEUQREVILO) April 11, 2019

“Hoping for the Best”