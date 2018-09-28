First Official ‘Titans’ Poster Released

With just over one week until DC Universe debuts the premiere episode of Titans at New York Comic Con, and two weeks before it arrives on the streaming service, Warner Bros. TV has released the show’s first official poster.

The debut poster features the four stars of Titans — Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, and Ryan Potter — in their full costumes.

You can check out the new Titans poster below!

As you can see in the image, Dick Grayson (Thwaites), Raven (Croft), Starfire (Diop), and Beast Boy (Potter) are all ready for battle. As they stand in their fighting positions, each of the characters have a smoke effect rolling off of them.

At the top of the poster is the rugged Titans logo, which aims to highlight the dark and gritty tone of the new series. Even though the characters have typically been depicted as teenagers in the comics, this iteration of their story will consist of more adult themes, as was made evident in the initial trailer.

Fans will have their first chance to see Titans at the world premiere, which is taking place on October 7th at New York Comic Con. The first episode of the series will air, followed by a panel that include the four stars mentioned above, as well as Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, and the series executive producers.

Here’s the official description of the premiere and panel:

“Warner Bros. Television’s highly anticipated, live-action dramatic adventure series, Titans will be the first original series to launch on the upcoming DC UNIVERSE, the first-of-its-kind digital subscription service that gives fans access to exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. But before its Oct. 12 debut on the DC UNIVERSE service, Titans will serve as the kickoff event for New York Comic Con 2018, with an exclusive world premiere screening on Wednesday night, followed by a Q&A session with series stars and executive producers.”

The first episode of Titans will be available on DC Universe on October 12th.