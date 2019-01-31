‘Titans’ Season 2 to Get International Release on Netflix

Good news, international Titans fans! The DC Universe series will be headed to Netflix outside of the United States for Season 2.

Netflix made the announcement on Monday via Twitter, sharing a short promo teasing the series will return to the streaming platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breaking News: Titans will return to @Netflix (outside the US) for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/MrS7RVmy8T — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 28, 2019

Now, as the tweet indicates, this is just for international viewers. Inside the United States, Titans streams only on DC Universe. The show’s first season concluded on that platform on December 21, 2018 while Netflix began streaming all episodes of Season 1 on January 11, 2019. Titans is the second DC series from WBTV to get international distribution from Netflix, following Black Lightning.

As for when that second season will be heading to Netflix, unfortunately that information wasn’t included in the announcement, and for good reason. According to a report from Hollywood North, the second season of Titans is expected to begin filming in March, wrapping up production in Toronto sometime in September. If the series’ second season has a similar release time frame as its first one, it’s likely that international fans won’t be able to catch up with the series until January 2020.

And considering how Titans closed out its first season, that is going to be a long wait. The final episode ended with something of a cliffhanger with Dick Grayson attempting to save Rachel but is instead forced into a dream sequence by her father, Trigon. That sequence forces Dick to deal with his deepest, darkest fears and ultimately, he gives into his base instincts. He stops a murderous Batman by killing him, embracing his own darkness in the process.

It’s a lot to take in, but showrunner Brad Walker explained why this was something the show had to do, even if it presented a somewhat anti-climactic season finale.

“I think one of the things that most intriguing me and brought me to Titans was this idea of depicting Dick Grayson and his journey as Robin in a very emotional and psychologically grounded way,” Walker said. “I liked it both thematically and I liked it from a cliffhanger point of view, and I liked that it focused, in many ways, back to where we started with the Dick-Rachel story. It felt very focused and sharp and made you want to know how you’re going to pull him back from the brink of disaster, as it were.”

Titans is now streaming on DC Universe domestically as well as Netflix internationally.