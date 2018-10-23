‘Titans’ Episode 3 “Origins” Photos Released

Fans are enjoying DC Universe‘s Titans series, and now you can get a new look at the most recent episode Origins with several new photos.

Spoilers incoming for Titans episode 3 Origins, so if you haven’t watched it yet you’ve been warned.

The photos mainly spotlight Raven (Teagan Croft) and Starfire (Anna Diop), though you’ll also see Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and the Nuclear Family, who took Robin, Hawk, and Dove to task in the last episode, leaving Dove in a perilous position.

Now Raven is with Starfire, but the Nuclear Family is not stopping their hunt. It will be up to Robin and Starfire to keep Raven safe, but those aren’t the only threats they’ll face along the way.

In fact, one of the photos shows Starfire and Raven in a diner, and the locals aren’t thrilled with Starfire’s interruption. Thing is, they are going to regret ever starting something with her, trust us.

You can check out all of the photos in the gallery.

Episode 3 will focus a great deal on Raven, who is struggling to deal with the evil that keeps calling to her. That will play a big part in the series, and so far Croft is having a lot of fun with the part.

“It’s been really interesting because she’s so lost and so helpless and I feel like a lot of teenagers and people can relate to that, as in they don’t really know who they are, they don’t know what’s happening,” Croft told ComicBook.com. “But at the same time, she’s also so dark and deep and evil. She’s got this evil side to her which was fun to play because I’m not like that in real life…It was like being somebody different for nine months, which was fun.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans’ Origins episode is available on the DC Universe app now.