‘Titans’ Season Finale Trailer Reveals Possible Glimpses Of Two-Face, Riddler, And The Joker

Gotham is a very dark place these days according to the new Titans season finale trailer, and from appearances, it seems multiple villains like Joker, Two-Face, and the Riddler might have all met their grisly ends.

The new trailer features Jason Todd telling Dick Grayson that Gotham is circling the drain, and a big part of that has to do with Batman and his quest for vengeance. That seems to stem from the death of a close friend Jim Gordon, and as we see in this trailer, it is hinted that Batman has killed several iconic villains as a result. Of course, it could also be a red herring and end up being someone else, but either way, these villains appeared to be dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first shot we get is of a bloody hand emerging from a cell. The notable thing about it is that it is holding a coin, giving the impression that the person is Two-Face. Granted, we don’t actually know that, but the coin is definitely implying that.

We then see someone laying on a table, who happens to have question marks up and down his arm. That would very much suggest the Riddler, and there is also some blood towards the upper right of the image to suggest he’s seen better days.

We then see the most recognizable of the bunch, the Joker, who is lying face down in a car windshield. The windshield is completely broken and cracked, and the trail of blood flowing down would suggest he didn’t survive. The character is sporting a green wig and a purple jacket, so it would appear that this is the Joker, though you never know who is actually under the makeup until we see their face, so perhaps it could be someone else made to look like the Joker.

You can check out the images in question above and below.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans is available on the DC Universe app now and updates with new episodes every Friday.