‘Titans’: First Look At Live Action Beast Boy, Starfire, And Raven

The Titans live-action series is starting to come into focus, and now we have our first looks at three of the Titans.

There’s a great deal of anticipation for the new live-action Titans series thanks to some stunning looks in the past at Robin, Hawk, and Dove. Now some new photos from the set give us our first look at teammates Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Raven (Teagan Croft), and Starfire (Anna Diop).

Beast Boy, Raven, and Starfire aren’t in full-on costumes like Robin, Hawk, and Dove, but they are in looks that very much resemble their comic counterparts. Beast Boy is in a red and white hoodie and is sporting bright green hair, while Raven is rocking blue hair with a black top and blue jacket.

Starfire has bright red hair and a purple dress, honoring the colors of her classic costume.

It’s unknown if the cast will get different costumes closer to Robin’s later in the show, but odds are they will. In the meantime, you can check out the costumes as they are in the photos above and below.

The series will also feature members of the Doom Patrol, and we can’t wait to see the entire team assembled.

You can check out the synopsis for Titans below:

Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman – the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018. It will be the first project to debut on DC’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.