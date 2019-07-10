Titans: Leaked Concept Art Gives First Look at Aqualad, New Look at Ravager

A tweet including images from behind the scenes of DC Universe’s Titans has given fans their first look at what appears to be the costumes worn by Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and Ravager (Chelsea T. Zhang) in the series’ second season. The costumes appear to be fairly true to the comics, right up to Aqualad’s red-and-black “Tempest” costume being approximated.

You can see the tweet (and the images in question) below.

Leaked ‘Titans’ concept art gives us our first look at Aqualad and a new look at Ravager! pic.twitter.com/dzdtfUqArW — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) July 9, 2019

Aqualad’s official character description describes him as “a founding member of the Titans and Aquaman’s eager sidekick” who was also born in Atlantis and is a member of the royal court who trained under Aquaman to be a protector of life in and out of the ocean. In the series, Garth “would eventually step out from the shadow of his mentor to become his own hero as a Titan along with many other former sidekicks.”

Along with the Ravager casting announcement, DC Universe also unveiled the description for Rose Wilson on the show, which teases a relationship with the Titans, and a mission to take down Deathstroke.

“Daughter of the deadly assassin, Deathstroke, Rose Wilson was forced to undergo the same procedure that granted her father nearly superhuman abilities, becoming a weapon known as Ravager. Ever resentful, she seeks out the Titans not only for their protection but to get back at her father. Knowing how dangerous it is to be the offspring of their deadliest foe, the Titans take her in but that doesn’t necessarily mean they trust her.”

Titans was already an ensemble piece last year, but this season it has expanded with a number of new DC characters — including Esai Morales as Deathstroke/Slade Wilson, Chella Man as his son Jericho, Chelsea T. Zhang as his daughter Rose (aka Ravager), Joshua Orpin as Conor Kent, and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne — joining the cast. That sounds like a lot, but with the Wilsons likely serving as antagonists, the power upgrade of getting Superboy and Aqualad can’t hurt.

Titans season 2 is rumored to launch later this year or early 2020.