‘Titans’ Live-Action Series Casts Minka Kelly As Dove

It looks like Titans is ready to bring some more DC vigilantes to the small screen. According to a new report by Deadline, Minka Kelly has been cast to play Dove on the show.

According to reports, Kelly nabbed the coveted role as Dawn Granger. The character is better-known as Dove to DC diehards, and the heroine is half of the vigilante duo Hawk and Dove. Earlier today, Deadline also broke news that Alan Ritchson had been cast to play Hawk (Hank Hall) on Titans.

Right now, Dove’s role in Titans is considered to be recurring along with Hawk. There is an option for the pair to become regulars in season two. Deadline has also heard chatter about Hawk and Dove getting their own spinoff series down the line should they be received well by fans.

That Hashtag Show broke news about DC’s consideration of Hawk and Dove at the end of August. The site found a character description of Dove, and you can check it out below:

“Graceful master fighting machine. She straddles the world of being a thrill-seeking and do-gooding vigilante, along with being her crime fighting partner’s emotional anchor and caregiver. She loves him, but fears what he’s become…”

If you are not familiar with the duo, then you should know Hawk and Duo are a vigilante team in the DC Universe. They were created in 1968 and have worked with the Titans on several occasions. The two fighters were originally crime-fighting brothers, but other iterations have altered the lineup. It looks like Titans will opt to have a couple fill in the role.

You can read up on the synopsis for Titans below:

It follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.