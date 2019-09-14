Titans’ Minka Kelly Might Have Just Revealed First Look at Nightwing Costume

Titans fans have seen Dick Grayson dealing with the legacy of Batman and his place as Robin in the first season of the show, and now he’s leading a new team of Titans that includes Raven, Jason Todd, and Beast Boy in season 2. Todd is the current Robin, and so fans are wondering when Grayson will ditch the Robin costume and graduate to his next iteration, which would be Nightwing. Now that he’s leading a new team it would be the perfect time to move onto a new codename and costume, and during a rain delay for Titans Dove actress Minka Kelly might’ve just given us a first look at his new suit.

Kelly posted a video of the Titans crew walking off the set because of a rain delay, and they are all holding up umbrellas to keep from getting wet. Kelly has her camera phone angled towards her and moves it around to see more castmates, including Brenton Thwaites right behind her. At one point she zooms in a little bit on Thwaites, and that’s when you see a small bit of the costume underneath his jacket.

It’s there that you see what appears to be a blue symbol on his chest, and while you can’t make out that it’s the actual Nightwing logo, the blue on black does suggest the Nightwing color scheme, so it seems he might be suiting up as Nightwing sooner than later.

You can check out the full video above, and here’s hoping that’s actually the suit because we definitely want to see Grayson become Nightwing before season 2 comes to a close.

Minka Kelly, Conor Leslie e Brenton Thwaites hoje no set. TODO MUNDO VIU O TRAJE? 👀 #Titans #DCUTitans pic.twitter.com/BvMfxbTTqb — Titans Brasil (@DCUTitansBR) September 14, 2019

Titans season 2 stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Curran Walter, Conor Leslie, Joshua Orpin, and Esai Morales. You can find the official descriptions below.

“In season two, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd (new series regular CURRAN WALTERS) train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove (new series regulars ALAN RITCHSON and MINKA KELLY) and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl (new series regular CONOR LESLIE). Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent (new series regular JOSHUA ORPIN) and Rose Wilson (new series regular CHELSEA ZHANG) – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke (new series regular ESAI MORALES) brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.”

Titans season 2 is available on DC Universe right now, and let us know what you think of the first two episodes in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Titans!