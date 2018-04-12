‘Titans’: More Photos Surface Online

Fans got their first look at several Titans in new photos from the set, and now more photos have surfaced.

The new photos show previously seen characters like Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Starfire (Anna Diop), and Raven (Teagan Croft) in a crowd on the street, but the photos also show Dick Grayson for the first time outside of costume (played by Brenton Thwaites).

The last time fans saw Thwaites was in his full Robin gear, but this look is much more casual. The other Titans can be seen in similar gear, though Beast Boy’s hoodie is much closer to his actual costume than most.

While fans haven’t been the most receptive to these recent photos, the full costume shots have been phenomenal, so there’s plenty of opportunities for the team to show off more refined costumes soon. We can’t wait to see the final designs for Beast Boy, Raven, and Starfire, but you can see the in-progress shots above and below.

You can check out the synopsis for Titans below:

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman – the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018. It will be the first project to debut on DC’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.