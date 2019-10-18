Titans Star Brenton Thwaites Reveals Why Nightwing Debut Is Delayed

While the first two seasons of Titans have slowly grown the young team of superheroes, the DC Universe series’ narrative has largely focused on Dick Grayson and his attempt to get out of Batman’s shadow. The former sidekick renounced his claim to the mantle of Robin and gave his blessing to Jason Todd, even going so far as to burn his old costume. But when it comes to his inevitable identity as Nightwing, the series has been moving a bit slowly. Now actor Brenton Thwaites has opened up about the decision to delay Nightwing’s debut, which was originally going to happen in Season One.

While speaking with Collider, Thwaites revealed why he thought that was the best decision for the show.

“When I signed onto this, in an early meeting, they were telling me in the first season, it would be about the transition of Dick becoming Nightwing. That’s where all that training came from, in the preparation that I would become Nightwing,” Thwaites explained. “But, the way the story had it, we had other elements to deal with, so we went down a different path. The whole time I was very anxious to read the pages of what the story and the journey of Dick growing into Nightwing would be.”

He added, “For a number of reasons, it provides an opportunity a character to realize his potential as superhero. When that happens, we feel a sense of confidence watching it. We know we have a leader who is going to win every single time on the screen. But what it also does is gives us an amazing opportunity to build up the power of Deathsroke. We spent a lot of energy and time explaining to the audience how dangerous and serious this villain is. I feel it was worth putting that time on the screen and teasing to the audience that this bad guy can only be put down by another intense superhero, which we all know is Nightwing.“

Thwaites previously spoke to ComicBook about his Nightwing costume, adding that it plays into the storyline in which Dick finally embraces his role as the leader of the Titans.

“It’s easier to move in, it’s more flexible, it’s more imposing, and I think that adds to the kind of the feeling that I have when I put it on, which transforms to my character, which is assuming his confidence, and leadership, and strengths. It feels imposing, and that’s all I could ask for from a suit,” Thwaites said.

New episodes of Titans premiere Fridays on DC Universe.