‘Titans’ Season 2 Casts Esai Morales as Deathstroke

It looks like the DC Universe has officially found its Deathstroke.

According to a new report from Deadline, Esai Morales has been cast as the fan-favorite assassin on the sophomore season of Titans. Morales is known for his roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, How to Get Away With Murder, and Chicago P.D.

Slade Wilson is known for being DC’s deadliest assassin. While serving his country, Slade became an elite soldier before government testing enhanced his physiology to near superhuman levels, putting him on a path of darkness and revenge. To his family, Slade is a father and husband, but to the rest of the world, he is feared by many as the infamous Deathstroke; selling his services to the highest bidder as the ruthless assassin that never gives up and never misses.

Deathstroke has crossed paths with the Teen Titans in some complicated ways over the years, most notably in the infamous “The Judas Contract” storyline. While it’s unclear if that arc will be making its way onto Titans, it will certainly be interesting to see how Morales’ Slade factors into the show.

The character has been adapted into film and television in quite a few ways in recent years, with Manu Bennett portraying the character on Arrow and Joe Manganiello cameoing as the character in 2017’s Justice League. A solo film with Manganiello’s version of the character has been in the works for several years, with The Raid‘s Gareth Evans set to direct.

Titans fans have been eagerly anticipating Deathstroke’s arrival almost since the series’ inception, with confirmation last fall that the character would eventually be making an appearance.

“You’ll see Deathstroke in Titans eventually, but it will be a new version,” executive producer Geoff Johns said at last year’s New York Comic Con.

Context clues around the show’s production have hinted at Deathstroke’s arrival on Titans, with casting information shared in January seeming to reference Slade’s children, Joe Wilson/Jericho andRose Wilson/Ravager. The casting call for Jericho did not reference the character by name, but hinted at a search for a deaf or hard of hearing actor from a mixed Latin or Asian background.

