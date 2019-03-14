‘Titans’ Star Anna Diop Reveals New Starfire Costume

One of the biggest debates surrounding DC Universe‘s Titans was no doubt the show’s approach to the character of Starfire, who was played by actress Anna Diop. Now the actress is sharing a look at Koriand’r / Starfire’s new look for Titans season 2:

Early set photos of Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire from production on Titans season 1 got the DC fandom in a major uproar. Diop was seen rocking the look of a high class escort on set, and wasn’t at all the character from the comics that fans knew and loved. The actress managed to win over a nice little fanbase, based on her badass swagger, and the show even provided reasoning behind the escort look, revealing a story of how “Kory Anders” wakes up in Austria as a rockstar type working for a gangster – hence the crazy gangland outfit. The actual effects used in moments when Kory would transform into a fully orange-skinned version of Starfire, the visuals looked pretty good – though clearly, the limited budget of a TV series made the appearances by “true Starfire” few and far between.

A lot of fans will probably appreciate the fact that Kory is getting a much sensible outfit for season 2 – one that has plenty of head-nods to outfits she’s worn in the comics. In actuality, the Titans season 2 premiere will be a retooled version of the original season 1 premiere, and it too will feature a new look for Starfire – one that is the most comic accurate yet.

Here’s what showrunner Greg Walker revealed about the change in plans for the season 2 premiere:

“We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere],” said Walker. “We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.”

The season 1 finale left things on a major cliffhanger, as Raven’s demon father, Trigon, successfully seduced Dick Grayson to the dark side, via a fantasy of Robin finally confronting and killing Batman. Walker has teased that this retooled season 2 premiere will finish that Trigon saga off, while also introducing a new villain threat:

“We’ve started in on another episode that will finalize the Trigon story, and it felt like it needed to do two things: end one season and launch another… We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain…”

Titans Season 2 is in production. The first season is now streaming on DC Universe.