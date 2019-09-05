Titans Showrunner Reveals More Details About Batman in Season 2

The new season of Titans is just a day away from premiering on the DC Universe streaming platfrom, but the new series is already stirring up excitement for its expansion with more heroes and villains in the franchise. But after the first season finale showed Dick Grayson in an epic confrontation with Batman, many fans have been clamoring to see more major DC Comics characters included in the new season. They’ll get their wish with Iain Glen, who has joined the cast of the series to play Bruce Wayne in the second season of Titans.

But people are wondering whether the actor will be suiting up as Batman in the show, or if he’ll be restricted to his civilian persona. But showrunner Greg Walker recently revealed more details about Glen’s role in Titans Season 2, explaining that it will continue to focus on the younger generation of heroes.

“He’s still Batman,” Walker explained to TheWrap. “We just don’t see him with the cape and cowl running around, and the bat signal.”

The reason why Batman can’t appear in the series has to do with DC and Warner Bros.’ restrictions on certain characters, including showing a fully-masked Caped Crusader.

Walker added, “We see versions of Bruce that are in the conscious world and we see manifestations of Bruce that are, at times, not rooted in reality. People’s imaginations of Bruce take on their own form. Bruce is many things to many people. A limitation of the show is we can’t have Batman. So we try to turn that into a lot of possibilities of kind of exploring Bruce, and all the dimensions of Bruce.”

But Batman is still essential to the series, as Walker explained in an interview with ComicBook last month.

“Well Bruce was a huge character on our show last year, you just didn’t see him, I mean for the most part,” said Walker. “For Dick, he was omnipresent and it felt like we really needed to dive into Dick’s relationship with Bruce to really understand Dick better. I was really excited as a writer to go into Bruce Wayne. There’s been so much done about Batman but there’s not a ton about about being Bruce Wayne… Bruce is really awesome at being Batman, he’s kind of crappy at being Bruce.”

The second season of Titans premieres tomorrow on Friday, September 6th.