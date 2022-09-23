Titans Star Ryan Potter Reveals New Photos After Season 4 Wrap

Ryan Potter, who plays Beast Boy on Titans, took to social media today to share some behind-the-scenes shots from the final weeks or production on the show's upcoming fourth season. The actor, who appeared in a recent photo posted by Stargirl star Brec Bassinger, didn't do anything to tease a potential crossover, but teased fans with some of their first looks at season four, which we know will include both the classic Titans villain Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan), and the first Titans appearance of Lex Luthor, played here by Bosch star Titus Welliver, playing out the Superboy story from Geoff Johns's run on Teen Titans, which revealed that the '90s Superboy was actually cloned not from CADMUS director Paul Westfield, but Lex Luthor himself.

There aren't any explicit spoilers in the photos, as you would imagine. That that it's likely to stop fans from over-analyzing them to see whether they can make any educated guesses about what's coming.

You can see it below.

Bassinger's recent photos seemingly confirmed a long-rumored crossover between Stargirl and Titans, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo in which she (in her Stargirl costume) is posing with Titans star Ryan Potter, Stargirl creator Geoff Johns, and director Eric Dean Seaton, who actually posted the photo first. In her Twitter caption, Bassinger suggested that she "ran into her friends in Toronto," which is where Titans films. Stargirl shoots their episodes in Atlanta -- and without a crossover, there would be no reason for her to be carrying her costume (or, y'know...Geoff Johns) around in Toronto.

Seaton has directed episodes of Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, Superman & Lois, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow for Berlanti Productions, who are the studio behind Stargirl, Titans, and Doom Patrol, which is also rumored to be involved in the crossover.

During the Crisis on Infinite Earths TV event, the Stargirl Justice Society made their TV debut in a brief cameo identifying them as the heroes of Earth-2, while Titans takes place on Earth-9, according to that same event. it isn't clear whether any crossover between the two will move between worlds in the DC multiverse, or if one of the characters will be a doppelganger, meaning that it won't necessarily be the same universe's (for example) Stargirl, but rather the one who hails from the other show's universe.

With Warner Bros. Discovery reworking DC, the Arrowverse collapsing, and rumors that Titans and Doom Patrol may be on the chopping block, fans have wondered whether the Berlanti-produced DC shows might get a final crossover before the shows start closing up shop for good. Johns, who serves as showrunner on Stargirl, has worked on a number of Arrowverse and other DC shows before, including Arrow, The Flash, and Smallville.