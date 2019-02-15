‘Titans’: Starfire and Raven Costumes Appear in Leaked Photos From Original Finale

The first season of Titans was originally meant to be 12 episodes, but after the Batman-focused diversion focusing on Dick Grayson proved to be a better cliffhanger, producers made a major change and ended the season early. The team never fully formed, and Trigon was shown to be in control of Raven‘s closest allies.

New photos from the planned season finale of Titans have surfaced, showing Anna Diop in full costume as Starfire, as well as Teagan Croft looking more like the comic version of Raven. Take a look:

This version of the finale was meant to be shown on television, but was in the works early on in the series’ production But after they put the current finale together, with Trigon forcing Dick Grayson to face his inner darkness (and hallucinate murdering his mentor Batman), they decided to change gears.

Showrunner Greg Walker told MTV News that they’re still using aspects of the original finale for the upcoming second season of the series.

“We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere],” said Walker. “We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.”

Raven and her friends will have to deal with the threat of Trigon, who was teased all throughout the first season. But the new episodes will also introduce a different villain, as Walker teased.

“Yeah. It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it,” he added. “We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

The showrunner further explained his reasons for the change, revealing their intention to make Trigon a bigger threat.

“We’ve started in on another episode that will finalize the Trigon story, and it felt like it needed to do two things: end one season and launch another,” Walker said to Entertainment Weekly. “We got really excited about the way to launch a new season with that episode and pitched it to our partners at DC and Warner Brothers, and they signed on. We shot a piece that we’re going to use, and then we’re going to incorporate it into where we want to launch the new season.”

Titans Season 2 begins filming next month. The first season is now streaming on DC Universe.