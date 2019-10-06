Titans Star Brenton Thwaites Reveals How Superboy Changes the Series

While we’re waiting to learn the fate of a key member of the DC Universe superhero series Titans, another fan-favorite character is set to debut next week. After the first season finale featured a post-credits tease of the Cadmus Labs escapee, we are now set to see the debut of Superboy. But there’s still a lot of questions revolving around the character’s debut in the new series, especially because the Titans are having to deal with the return of Deathstroke and his vendetta against the young team of superheroes.

But Dick Grayson actor Brenton Thwaites spoke about the impending debut of Conner Kent and how Superboy will affect the team, as well as the impact he will have on Grayson’s journey toward becoming Nightwing.

“There’s a part of Superboy that Dick sees in himself. Superboy is someone who is also struggling with identity and a search for friends and family,” Thwaites explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “He seems lost, he seems confused, and I think Dick [recognizes] he was just like that when he was a boy. Naturally, he wants to help him and do things for him that weren’t done for himself.”

Series showrunner Greg Walker previously spoke with the outlet about Superboy’s big tease at the end of Season 1, previewing what fans can expect in the new season.

“What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

With the show still dealing with the threat of Slade Wilson, it remains to be seen if Titans will be able explore Superboy’s origin entirely in Season 2. But Walker told ComicBook that he’s fully expecting to keep the train rolling toward Season 3.

“I remain optimistic and hopeful and I’m steaming ahead as if we… No one’s stopping me to steam ahead, but you know, and hopefully they don’t. I go by the ‘beg forgiveness rather than ask permission’ mode. So we’ll just keep on breaking story and hopefully no one notices that we just started making Season 3 because we’re excited about it.”

New episodes of Titans debut every Friday on DC Universe.